TD Cowen Cuts ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $190.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $201.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $142.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ExlService has a 1-year low of $142.02 and a 1-year high of $191.18.

ExlService shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

