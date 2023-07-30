TD Cowen Lowers Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $14.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SG. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 8.7 %

Sweetgreen stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $58,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $42,815.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,991.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $58,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707. 22.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,102,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,115 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at $12,352,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 421.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 918,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at about $5,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

