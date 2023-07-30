TD Securities Trims New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Target Price to $1.00

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from $1.05 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.33.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $786.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 457,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at $1,223,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.