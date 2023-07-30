Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.21.

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

NYSE TECK opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

