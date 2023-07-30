Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,144,500 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 900,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 497.6 days.
Telefónica Price Performance
Shares of TEFOF stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.
About Telefónica
