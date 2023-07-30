Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,144,500 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 900,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 497.6 days.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEFOF stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

Get Telefónica alerts:

About Telefónica

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.