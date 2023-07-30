Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 1,256,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,607.0 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $11.00 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

About Telenor ASA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.