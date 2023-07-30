Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 1,256,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,607.0 days.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $11.00 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.
About Telenor ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.