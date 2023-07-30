Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,400 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 16,413,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 934.8 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNF opened at $2.35 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

