Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,400 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 16,413,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 934.8 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNF opened at $2.35 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telia Company AB (publ)
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.