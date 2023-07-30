TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 406,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 187,911 shares.The stock last traded at $9.34 and had previously closed at $9.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TIXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,925,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after purchasing an additional 931,866 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,191,000 after buying an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 248,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.