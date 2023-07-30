Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Citigroup

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.65.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.52. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Teradyne by 51.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

