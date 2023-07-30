Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $115.00 at Robert W. Baird

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TER. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $112.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.