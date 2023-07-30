TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

WULF has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company.

WULF opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 375.21% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. As a group, analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 300.0% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in TeraWulf by 182.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 339,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,207 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TeraWulf by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,120,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 585,648 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

