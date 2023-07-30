TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
TerraVest Industries Trading Down 0.1 %
TerraVest Industries stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
