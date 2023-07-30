TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TerraVest Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

TerraVest Industries stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

