Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,251 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 521,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 122,299 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBI opened at $63.92 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.22.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $397,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 28,610 shares of company stock worth $1,037,513. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

