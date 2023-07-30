Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 10,429 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 55.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $82.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

