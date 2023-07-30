Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 40,215 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

NYSE SITC opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.54. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

