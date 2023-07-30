Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 7,191 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,550 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.3 %

PZZA stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. OTR Global raised Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.