Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 7,690 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

