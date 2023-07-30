Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 14,638 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $39.41 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,241.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,128 shares of company stock valued at $896,415 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

