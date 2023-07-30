Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 8,676 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.54.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 235.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

