Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,251 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

NYSE:DEI opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.96. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.02%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

