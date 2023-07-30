Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after buying an additional 35,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,227,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dorman Products by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.54. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $108.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

