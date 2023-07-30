Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

