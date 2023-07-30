Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $90.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $129.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.21.

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.