Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.21 Million Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,154 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

See Also

