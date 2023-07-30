Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in M.D.C. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,881,000 after purchasing an additional 284,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in M.D.C. by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,519 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 63,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Up 5.0 %

M.D.C. stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,953 shares in the company, valued at $753,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,689,930 shares of company stock valued at $73,975,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.