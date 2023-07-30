Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,877,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,675,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,613,000 after acquiring an additional 319,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,661,000 after acquiring an additional 266,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL opened at $210.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.94.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

