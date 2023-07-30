Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 138,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

ESE opened at $99.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.33 and a 1 year high of $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.15.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

