Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 21,341 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

