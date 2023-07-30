Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.45.

Shares of TXRH opened at $109.61 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $118.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

