Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $128.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TXRH. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $109.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

