Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXRH. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

