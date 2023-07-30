Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $123.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average of $107.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.