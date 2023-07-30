Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Textron has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 93.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,057,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 27,681.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 995,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,325,000 after purchasing an additional 992,091 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $64,467,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after purchasing an additional 824,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

