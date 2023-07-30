The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.80

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 11187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.70) to GBX 4,800 ($61.55) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC lowered The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,169.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.43.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

