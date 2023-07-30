The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Community Financial were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Community Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Community Financial by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Community Financial by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Community Financial Company Profile

Shares of TCFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The Community Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

See Also

