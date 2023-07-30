The Container Store Group (TCS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect The Container Store Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The Container Store Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $259.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.82 million. On average, analysts expect The Container Store Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $177.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 27,492 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other The Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 27,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 58.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 118.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

