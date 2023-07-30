The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.54.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.