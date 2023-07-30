The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LGL opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

