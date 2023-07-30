The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of LGL opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.