The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($10.39) to GBX 850 ($10.90) in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The Sage Group stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

About The Sage Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.93%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

