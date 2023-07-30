The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 475,464 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 262,793 shares.The stock last traded at $14.50 and had previously closed at $13.43.

SHYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $527.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

