Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

