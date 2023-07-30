Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

