Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 399,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Timberline Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLRS opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Timberline Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

About Timberline Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.