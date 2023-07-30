TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Update

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,589,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the June 30th total of 1,186,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 252.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TMXXF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$31.60 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday.

TMX Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

