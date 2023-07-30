Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Update

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 297.0 days.
Toho Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TKCOF opened at $41.46 on Friday. Toho has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $41.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83.
About Toho
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toho
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Use the MarketBeat ETF Screener
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.