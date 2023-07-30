Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Update

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 297.0 days.

Toho Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TKCOF opened at $41.46 on Friday. Toho has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $41.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83.

About Toho

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

