Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Update

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Price Performance

Shares of THOGF opened at C$18.75 on Friday. Toho Gas has a one year low of C$18.75 and a one year high of C$18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.75.

Get Toho Gas alerts:

About Toho Gas

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, heating and cooling, and electricity supply businesses in Japan. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

Receive News & Ratings for Toho Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.