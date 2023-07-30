Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Update

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Toho Gas Price Performance
Shares of THOGF opened at C$18.75 on Friday. Toho Gas has a one year low of C$18.75 and a one year high of C$18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.75.
About Toho Gas
