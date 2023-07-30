Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.53

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.53 and last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 170207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tokyo Electron Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

