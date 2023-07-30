Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,192,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $20,192,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

