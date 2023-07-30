Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMTNF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $83.00 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $84.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.