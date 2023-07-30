Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TMTNF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

TMTNF stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $70.14 and a 52-week high of $84.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.59.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

